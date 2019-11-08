Morgan Stanley Buys 1,130 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Source Capital worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 63.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

In other Source Capital news, VP Steven T. Romick purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,439.50. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

