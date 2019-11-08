Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,618. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $85.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. Copart’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.