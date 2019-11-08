Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $47,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $364.22. 738,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,054. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $366.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.76 and its 200-day moving average is $350.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.