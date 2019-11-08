Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,111. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

