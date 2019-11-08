Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of VF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of VF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VF by 447.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,534. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

