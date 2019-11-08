Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,889. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

