Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,112. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,923.04.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

