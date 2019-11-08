Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 3,681 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

