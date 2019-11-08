Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.28% of Green Plains Partners worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The firm has a market cap of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.54. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

GPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

