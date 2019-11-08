Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,602 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $54,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $66.63. 3,488,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,361 shares of company stock worth $13,722,098 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

