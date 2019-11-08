Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 43,093 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,589,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 440,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,064,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 158,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 800,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

