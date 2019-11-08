Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 166 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Evergy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. 1,703,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,922. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

