Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.63. 135,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.