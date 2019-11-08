Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,530 shares during the quarter. Ladder Capital comprises 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 1,526,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,808. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a current ratio of 62.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

