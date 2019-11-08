Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,360 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of JAG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,882. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

