Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 136,775 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,775 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,323 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,417 shares of company stock worth $188,320. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 1,111,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,211. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

