Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 2.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 660.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

HHC stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 400,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

