Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $40,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $228,900.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $681,177. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

