Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Molori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,030% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Molori Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Molori Energy Inc explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

