Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

