Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.