Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,721 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.