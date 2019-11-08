Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,732.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $422,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,340.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,311 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NEO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 7,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

