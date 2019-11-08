Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,574. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $599.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.