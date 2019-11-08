Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 13879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Model N by 216.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

