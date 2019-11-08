Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

XOM traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,494. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.