MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.35. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 18 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

