Mincoin (MNC) Reaches Market Cap of $119,696.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $119,696.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00674045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,970,163 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

