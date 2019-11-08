Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Dougherty & Co

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

MIME opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,357,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $1,190,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,572 shares of company stock worth $14,335,574. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $102,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

