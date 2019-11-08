Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $135.73. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $221,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $477,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.