Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $135.73. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $221,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $477,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
