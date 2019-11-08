MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 1.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45, approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.