MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Argus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of MGM opened at $30.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

