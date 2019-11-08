Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $21.89.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

