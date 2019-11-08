MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

