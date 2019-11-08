MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MeiraGTx.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.