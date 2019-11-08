MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.83. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Anna White bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

