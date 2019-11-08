MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.96

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 127316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

