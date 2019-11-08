Mcclain Value Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.4% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.23.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,775. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

