Matthew Demchyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Demchyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00.

GLPI stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,033,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,280,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

