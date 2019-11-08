Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 47.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 64.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

