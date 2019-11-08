Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Match Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,603. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Match Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

