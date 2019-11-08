Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

MASI stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,993. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,362. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

