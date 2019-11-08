Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,325,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $8,445,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,736. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

