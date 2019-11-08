Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

MRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,567,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,142. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.