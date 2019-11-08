Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 19th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.66. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$22.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$313,357.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$43,123.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.