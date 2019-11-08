Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,201 shares of company stock valued at $561,770. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.