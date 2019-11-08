Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 2,997,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,158. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,368 shares of company stock worth $838,567 in the last ninety days.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.