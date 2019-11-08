Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,026,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,494,539. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $309.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

