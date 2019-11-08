Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 87,577 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

