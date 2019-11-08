Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Trading Down 1.1%

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), approximately 5,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.90 ($3.44).

The company has a market cap of $138.97 million and a PE ratio of 104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.56.

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.